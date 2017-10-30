Stoke City vs Leicester City Preview: Can the Foxes make it three wins on the bounce?

Following an impressive 2-0 victory over Everton on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, Claude Puel's Leicester City head to Stoke City in search of a third victory in as many league games.

First half strikes from Jamie Vardy and Demarai Gray gave the Foxes a deserved two-goal cushion at half time, after some superb attacking football impressed the Foxes faithful.                                     