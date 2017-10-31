Mathieu Debuchy to be handed Arsenal lifeline after regaining trust

Mathieu Debuchy's Arsenal career has never really taken off as a string of injuries and failed transfers away from the club saw him be cast into the shadows at London Colney.

However, just as it looked the end of the road for Debuchy in terms of his career in North London, Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger seems to have renewed his trust in the full back.

This comes after he started Arsenal's win over Red Star Belgrade two weeks ago, and the extra time victory over Norwich in the Carabao Cup.

Debuchy could therefore be in line to continue his spell in the side this Thursday when Wenger's men face Red Star again. However it may not be too long before the Frenchman is back in Premier League action.

Overcoming set backs

Debuchy's time at the club has been a turbulent one. He reportedly fell out with Wenger following a lie about him not being allowed to join Manchester United, and then potential summer moves to Brighton and Nice fell apart a matter of months ago.

Despite that the Arsenal manager has had positive things to say about him and his future with the club. Wenger said: "We are all very pleased for him here because he has gone through some very difficult moments with setbacks.

"From now on, he’ll be a candidate to fight for the team places again," he added.

Another option in defence

With Arsenal continuing to persist with their three at the back formation, it perhaps gives Debuchy more of an opportunity to regain his place in the team. Originally a right back, he has featured at centre back for both the first team and Under-23s this season.

Commenting on the situation, Wenger stated: "Maybe his future is as a centre-back. He has the attributes because, despite his size, he’s very good in the air.

"You think he couldn’t play centre back because he’s not tall, but if you look at the number of balls he wins in the air, it’s impressive."

Despite previous circumstances Debuchy has found himself in at the club, Wenger took time out to praise his professionalism: "Mathieu is absolutely strong and determined as well. He’s a quiet character but a very strong one. I must say he’s 100 per cent a professional player."