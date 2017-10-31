Burton Albion 2-4 Barnsley: Brewers' defence bewitched again as Tykes net four

Barnsley built on their excellent result at the weekend as they dismissed of Burton Albion 4-2 at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

The two teams, currently struggling in the Championship, played out an Halloween thriller as the Tykes overcame their hosts with an impressive display. Former Southampton man Lloyd Isgrove opened the scoring in the 21st minute with an eye-catching solo effort before Matty Lund nodded the Brewers level.

Brad Potts capitalised on terrible defending from the home side to regain the lead before Lloyd Dyer equalised just before the break. Joe Williams struck mid-way through the second-half with a wonderful effort mid-way through the second period before Harvey Barnes secured the victory for Paul Heckingbottom's men in the closing stages.

Team News

Nigel Clough made two alterations to the team that fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town last time out. Sean Scannell and Hope Akpan were both introduced in place of Marvin Sordell and Jamie Allen.

Meanwhile, Paul Heckingbottom rung the changes for the visitors following their 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough at the weekend. Zeki Fryers, Lloyd Isgrove, Ike Ugbo and Brad Potts all came into the side for the visit to Burton.

Slow start

In what kicked-off as a low-key affair in Staffordshire, Lloyd Isgrove had one corner of the Pirelli Stadium on their feet mid-way through the first half. Picking up the ball in the midfield, the youngster drove at the Burton Albion defence, playing a one-two with Brad Potts. He then showed quick feet to bewitch the Brewers' backline and smash past Connor Ripley in the home goal to give Barnsley the lead.

The visitors might have stretched their lead not long after. Following pin-ball in the penalty area, Potts whistled a shot just inches over the crossbar. Lucas Akins then did the same from a tight angle as the Brewers looked to get back into the match.

The home side appealed for a penalty as Matty Lund's powerful shot at the back post appeared to strike a Barnsley arm. The referee however was unmoved.

Brewers bounce back

Nigel Clough's men did not have to wait long however to draw level. Defender Jake Buxton found space on the right-wing and put an excellent cross into the box that was headed low into the net by Matty Lund to notch his first Championship goal of the season.

Their relief though was short-lived as Potts regained the lead for the Tykes. Breaking on the Brewers' defence, Ike Ugbo crossed low into the area. Poor defending from the home side allowed Potts to tuck home beyond Ripley only minutes after Burton had found a route back into the game.

Lloyd Dyer though had his say on proceedings with a well-taken low finish as the interval approached. Tearing into the Barnsley box from the right side, the former Leicester City winger struck low at the near post to drag the Brewers level only seconds from half-time.

Both bosses push for spoils

Both teams continued to plug away in an attempt to snatch the lead in the second period. The two sides made changes as the second-half continued to be played out. The Tykes introduced George Moncur and Tom Brashaw for Cameron McGeehan and Ike Ugbo. Nigel Clough also substituted Jamie Allen for Hope Akpan.

It paid off almost instantly for the visitors as Joe Williams struck a thunderous volley to take the Tykes ahead yet again. Isgrove played the ball in from the right-wing and the ball fell to the 20-year-old on the edge of the box. He then struck a sumptuous volley from 25-yards out that swerved and dipped into the top-corner of the net.

Sean Scannell had a great chance to equalise for the home side but blasted his shot straight at Adam Davies. Moncur could have added gloss to the evening but was well-stopped by Ripley.

Harvey Barnes though did eventually find the net in the closing minutes as he smashed into the bottom corner from a tight angle.

As a result, Burton languish in the relegation zone on only ten points from their opening 15 games. Meanwhile, Barnsley remain in 19th position.