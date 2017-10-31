AS Roma 3-0 Chelsea: Conte endures unhappy return to Italy with Blues

Chelsea were heavily beaten by 3-0 AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night at the Stadio Olimpico, with Antonio Conte’s men looking a shadow of their current form.

The Blues' performance on Italian soil showed all was not well with the Stamford Bridge side, as they continued to make defensive errors which were punished by the hosts.

Two goals by Stephan El Shaarawy and one by Diego Perotti – who could and probably should have had a second – ended Chelsea’s unbeaten run in this year’s Champions League competition.

Off the pace from the beginning

Things started well for Chelsea, when Pedro was freed up in the opening 25 seconds of the game, however, he was tackled which led to a quick counter-attack.

From the resulting attack, Roma took the lead through El Shaarawy after he managed to place the ball beyond an on-rushing Thibault Courtois and scored the quickest goal of the tournament so far in 39 seconds.

The Italian forward had not finished there, when he latched onto a ball that was poorly defended by the returning Antonio Rudiger as the winger stole in double the advantage in the 36th minute, again leaving the goalkeeper without any chance of making the save.

It was a first-half Chelsea would want to forget quickly as the Serie A side dominated and things did not get better for the Londoners in the second half.