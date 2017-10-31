Four Huddersfield Town players receive international call-ups

Huddersfield Town quartet Aaron Mooy, Steve Mounié, Jonas Lössl and Mathias Zanka have all been selected for international duty during the upcoming break in the Premier League schedule.

Mooy has made nine appearances for the Terriers in the league and has scored twice, the first against Newcastle United in a 1-0 win and the second in a historic 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Mounie has been hampered by injuries and has only made four appearances in a Terriers shirt this season, with two goals to his name, both coming in the season-opening 3-0 triumph at Crystal Palace.

Lössl has played in all ten of Huddersfield's top flight matches and has managed four clean sheets and even has an assist to his name. The shutouts were against Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Burnley.

Zanka has also appeared in every one of the Terriers' Premier League fixtures and has impressed in linking up with Christopher Schindler to form a formidable duo in the heart of the Terriers' defense.

Here are profiles of the four Huddersfield players that will be representing their countries.