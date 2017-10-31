Four Huddersfield Town players receive international call-ups

Huddersfield Town quartet Aaron Mooy, Steve Mounié, Jonas Lössl and Mathias Zanka have all been selected for international duty during the upcoming break in the Premier League schedule.

Mooy has made nine appearances for the Terriers in the league and has scored twice, the first against Newcastle United in a 1-0 win and the second in a historic 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Mounie has been hampered by injuries and has only made four appearances in a Terriers shirt this season, with two goals to his name, both coming in the season-opening 3-0 triumph at Crystal Palace.

Lössl has played in all ten of Huddersfield's top flight matches and has managed four clean sheets and even has an assist to his name. The shutouts were against Palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Burnley.

Zanka has also appeared in every one of the Terriers' Premier League fixtures and has impressed in linking up with Christopher Schindler to form a formidable duo in the heart of the Terriers' defense.

Here are profiles of the four Huddersfield players that will be representing their countries.

Aaron Mooy

The Aussie was first seen at the John Smith's Stadium last season after arriving on loan from Manchester City and helped Huddersfield gain promotion to the top flight. After the season, Mooy signed for the club on a permanent basis and has contributed vital goals to the club as well as an excellent pass success rate of 81%.

He will be in the center of Australia's midfield when the Socceroos face off with Honduras in the inter-confederation playoffs. The first leg is November 10th in San Pedro Sula with the second leg five days later in Sydney.

Steve Mounié

Mounie was brought to Huddersfield by manager David Wagner on July 5th after four years and 37 appearances for French Ligue 1 club Montpellier. He was an instant hit in a Terriers shirt, scoring twice on his debut at Selhurst Park, but he has struggled with injuries since, only making three more appearances so far with no goals.

Playing for his native Benin, Les Écureuils failed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations for the fourth straight time, leaving the club to play a pair of friendlies against Congo on November 8th and Tanzania on November 12th.

Jonas Lössl and Mathias Jørgensen

Lössl was a Huddersfield player on June 30th after signing on a season-long loan from German outfit 1. FSV Mainz 05. His adaptation to life in the Premier League was spectacular, keeping three straight clean sheets to start the Terriers top-flight season.

Jørgensen, also known as Zanka, turned up at Huddersfield on July 7th after four years with Danish Superliga club FC Copenhagen (his second stint with the Danish giants). Playing in every one of the Terriers' Premier League games, he has been solid in the back for Huddersfield.

The duo will be in action for Denmark when the Red-White square off with the Republic of Ireland in the playoff stage of World Cup qualifying. The Danes are seeking their first appearance in football's biggest international competition since 2010. The opening leg is in Copenhagen on November 11th with the return leg to be held in Dublin three days later.