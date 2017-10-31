Napoli vs Manchester City: Citizens looking to seal qualification for last-16 with tough trip to Naples

Two of the continent's in-form sides will clash in Naples on Wednesday night, as Manchester City look to secure their passage into the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win over the equally in-form Napoli.

Looking for revenge

Napoli have been emerging as a dominant force in the Italian top flight since the demise of the Milan teams, having hit the ground running this season and will look to get revenge on The Citizens this Wednesday evening.

Maurizio Sarri's side have remained undefeated at the top of the Serie A table with 32 goals already in their opening 11 games, and continued their battle for their first title since 1990 when they hosted Sassuolo.

Allan opened the scoring before Diego Falcinelli leveled the scores for visitors. José Callejón quickly got one back before Dries Mertens rounded off the 3-1 win.

Their form in Europe hasn't been as stellar however, with the win over Feyenoord the only thing the Partenopei have to show for their efforts, but will be hoping that they can turn that around to save their chances of qualification.

On the cusp of knockout stages

Napoli may be proving dominant on Italian shores but are expected to be equally matched by City, who will look to continue their excellent start with passage into the last-16.

It has been a storming start from Pep Guardiola's side failing to score in only one match in all competitions, and extended their run of wins to 13 on Saturday with their trip to The Midlands.

Leroy Sané opened the scoring against West Brom before Jay Rodriguez brought things level, but further efforts from Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling secured the eventual victory.

Many were left impressed by City's victory over Sarri's side on the last matchday at the Etihad Stadium, and will be hoping for something similar at the Stadio San Paolo.

Team news

Napoli will be hoping that no fresh injury concerns arise in the aim of thwarting their English counterparts, with striker Arkadiusz Milik the only player on the sidelines.

Guardiola will also be heavily boosted by no fresh injury concerns to his side ahead of the trip to Italy, with the only absentees being long-term injuries to Benjamin Mendy (knee) and Vincent Kompany (calf).

Napoli will host Manchester City at the Stadio San Paolo on Wednesday, November 1 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.