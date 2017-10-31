Pep Guardiola stated that he is "honoured" to be Manchester City manager ahead of Napoli clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he is "honoured" to be the coach of The Citizens, as the Manchester club stand one win away from qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's clash with Napoli.

So happy with how we win and how we fight

Guardiola has emerged as one of the most successful coaches of the modern era with his successes at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and the Catalan looked to make City his own after joining last summer.

Unfortunately his debut campaign didn't quite go to plan as he failed to pick up silverware for the first time in his managerial career, but after major spending this summer he looks to have turned it around drastically.

City are storming on all fronts in terms of competitions with The Citizens still remaining unbeaten thus far with 13 consecutive wins after Saturday's 3-2 conquest over West Brom, they will look to continue that on Wednesday night with a win in Napoli and Guardiola said pre-match that he is "honoured" to be leading such a side who could have a historic season ahead.

"I am honoured to be here as a coach,” Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. “We have two difficult away games [in Group F]."

“This game [against Napoli] is about respect so there should never be fear," the coach stated. "We are a young team - we do not share the same history as others."

“I am so, so happy," the 46-year-old proclaimed. "How we win, how we fight without the ball."

"It is a process," Guardiola concluded. "[But] we are still far away because it is only October.”

Qualification is our target

Their performances in the Champions League this season have also been equally impressive in their own right, and head into the clash at Stadio San Paolo knowing a win will send them into the last 16.

City have yet to lose a game as they comfortably sit three points above Shakhtar Donetsk, and Kevin De Bruyne stated the importance of securing qualification with still two matches to play.

"We know if we go to Napoli and win," De Bruyne stated before the trip to Naples. "Then we'll have qualified."

“That would be a nice position for us to be in," the Belgian stated. "And then hopefully we can get another good result against Arsenal on Sunday and put some pressure on the rest of the teams."

"It's important just to get qualified and not about thinking about what it might mean," the 26-year-old proclaimed. "Whether we could get a rest in the remaining group matches."

“If we are qualified, that is done," De Bruyne added. "We might then have to think about finishing first or whatever but we know if we get a point or win, we are qualified and so that’s our target.”