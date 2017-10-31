Under-17 World Cup winner Angel Gomes is "coveted" by "all the greats of Europe" states Father

The father of Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes has stated that his son is "coveted" by "all the greats in Europe", after the 17-year-old announced himself on the world stage as part of England's Under-17 World Cup triumph. 

All his qualities are really above average 

It has been no secret that United have one of the most famous and successful youth academies in the world, and Gomes is one of a handful of fledglings both at academy and first-team level that look to shape The Red Devils for years to come. 

Gomes made history last season by becoming the club's youngest debutant as he came on in the 2-0 final day victory over Crystal Palace, and his efforts at the academy level were rewarded with the Academy Young Player of the Year Award for the 2016/17 season. 

The 17-year-old's raw talent came to light once again as he played a huge part in the England U17's success at the World Cup beating Spain 5-2 on Saturday, the main concern for United will be that Gomes has yet to sign an extension at Old Trafford and Angel's farther Gil has stated that Europe's elite will be interested in his son. 

"He is the youngest player in the history of English football of Manchester United," he told RTP. "So the qualities are really above average."

"And today," Gomes senior added. "He is a player coveted by all the greats of Europe."

 