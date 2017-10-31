Manchester United 2-0 Benfica: Red Devils recover from penalty miss to put away Benfica

Manchester United moved one step closer to securing their passage into the last-16 of the Champions League as an own goal from Mile Svilar and a Daley Blind penalty gave them a 2-0 win over Benfica. 

It wasn't a stellar showing to begin with from The Red Devils with Anthony Martial's penalty miss before David De Gea made a good save from Diogo Gonçalves​.

Romelu Lukaku had two good chances to break his mini goal-drought but it was Matić's effort with a major deflection from Svilar that put United ahead in the 45th minute. 

United had a very sloppy start to the second period with excellent chances for both Gonçalves and Raúl Jiménez, but it Blind's penalty sealed the three points but other results meant that United will have to wait a little longer to qualify.

 