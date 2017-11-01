Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Real Madrid: Alli's brace downs Los Blancos as Lilywhites reach the last 16

Dele Alli inspired Tottenham Hotspur to a fantastic 3-1 victory against Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday evening to book their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with two games to spare in group H.

Alli, who missed the first three matches due to suspension, opened the scoring for Spurs in the 27th minute tapping in a good cross from Kieran Trippier.

The midfielder then added a second 11 minutes into the second half via a deflection, before Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 to Spurs in the 65th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo did get a goal back for Zinedine Zidane's men 10 minutes before the end of the game but it was too little too late as Mauricio Pochettino's men finally beat a Spanish side at the 11th time of asking.

Kane returned for Spurs after missing the last two games

The big news before the game for Spurs was that Harry Kane was restored to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to injury, while Zidane named as strong a team as he had at his disposal.

Madrid started brightly as Alderweireld had to come off injured for Spurs

In terms of the game itself, the visitors started well as Isco forced Hugo Lloris into an early save after a good passage of play ended in a decent chance.

Spurs were also dealt a blow halfway through the first half as defender Toby Alderweireld was forced to come off the pitch with a hamstring injury which is likely to mean a sustained period on the sidelines for the Belgian.

 