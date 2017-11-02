Matty Lund says Burton Albion must stick together despite poor form

Burton Albion midfielder Matty Lund insists the Brewers must stick together to improve recent results. Saying their performance in the last two games has not reflected the results, Lund acknowledges the challenges as the Brewers sit second from bottom in the Championship table.

"We just have to stick together" says Lund

With improved performances against Ipswich Town and Barnsley, the Brewers midfielder said; “We just have to stick together at the moment, I think we have played well the last two games. We just have to keep scoring at one end and keep them out at the other."

Despite losing 2-1 to the Tractor Boys and 4-2 to the Tykes, Lund insistsed that "we’ve got to take the positives from the performances, we know we can score goals, we just need to cut out the errors."

"I feel I can score more goals"

Lund recently registered his first goal in the 4-2 defeat to Barnsley, a game Burton twice came from behind to equalize and the midfielder knows he must continue to perform to keep his place in the side.

“I feel I can give more and I can score more goals. I need to be chipping in with the team. It is good to get a goal but I want more, I want to play more, like any other player.

“We have some good players and you have to be on it every game. If you don't produce, you won't play the next game.”