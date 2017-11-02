Lyon 3-0 Everton: Blues limp meekly out of Europa League following defeat in France

Ten-man Everton have been knocked out of the Europa League, following a dismal 3-0 defeat away at Olympique Lyonnais.

Second half goals from Bertrand Traore, Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay were enough to put a killer blow into Everton’s Europa League campaign as the second-half collapse only compounded the Blues’ miserable winless run.

The Blues also needed Apollon Limassol to beat Atlanta in their game but the Cyrpiot side were only able to manage a 1-1 draw against the group leaders.

Traore, who scored the winning goal at Goodison Park just two weeks ago, opened the scoring in the 68th minute when he pounced on a mistake from the Everton backline and slotted under an onrushing Jordan Pickford.

Les Gones second came just under ten minutes later when second-half substitute Aouar curled his effort past the glove of the outstretched Pickford, who had already made a save in the build-up.

If the collapse hadn’t begun after conceding the first goal, it had definitely kicked into speed following the second, as the Blues were reduced to 10 men after Morgan Schneiderlin received a second yellow card.

With moments to go, Depay, applied the third and final blow as he headed home Lyon’s third goal, from inside the six-yard box.

Everton are now unable to qualify with two group games remaining.