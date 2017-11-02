Chris Löwe says Huddersfield need to be "brave" against West Bromwich Albion

Huddersfield Town defender Chris Löwe spoke to the press ahead of the visit from West Bromwich Albion to the John Smith Stadium on Saturday.

The German left-back made his first appearance in front of the press and was full of praise for the Huddersfield Town fans.

"Our supporters have been great; they have really helped us throughout the season and that’ll be the same on Saturday," Löwe said.

Much has been made of the volume the Terriers fans make either at home or travelling away, continually singing and shouting the team on, regardless of the result. 

Town fans have so far this season see their team beat Crystal Palace away on the first day of the season, with a home win against their fellow promoted team Newcastle United, and of course the biggest victory so far against Manchester United. They have also witnessed losses and draws, in all cases the volume remained the same. 

Terrier fans have also stayed until the end of every match, again regardless of the result, and applauded their team from the pitch, a lot of their opponents have commented on the fans saying they are one of the best away/home crowds they have come across.