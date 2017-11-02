Demarai Gray pens new contract at Leicester City

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray has signed a new four-year contract at the club.

The 21-year-old has penned a deal that keeps him at the King Power Stadium until June 2021. The youngster moved to the East-Midlands from boyhood club Birmingham City in January 2016 for a reported £3.75m after buliding quite a reputation in the Championship.

'I'm very happy'

Gray shared his delight after penning his new deal at Leicester City. Talking to LCFC TV, he said he was "very happy" to commit his future to the club.

He continued: "Now I just want to kick on and keep doing what I'm doing. I want to be starting games and, for me to be doing that, I have to work hard in training."

The tricky midfielder also told how important this new deal was for his future progress. Gray said it "is now about developing as a player and the rest will take care of itself."

Frustrating time

The new contract with the Foxes brings an end to a relatively frustrating period for Gray since his move nearly two years ago. The England U21 wide-man has 86 appearances for the club and has lifted the Premier League title during that period.

He has only managed to make 22 starts in that time though after playing under four different managers; Claudio Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Michael Appleton and Claude Puel.

Gray has four goals and provided eight assists in that time and starred at the weekend as the Foxes dismissed of Everton 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. He has so far made five starts during the 2017/18 campaign in all competitions, netting twice and providing a solitary assist.

The winger could be an action again at the weekend as Leicester City travel to the Bet365 Stadium to clash with Stoke City.