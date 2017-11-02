Sergio Agüero "very happy" to become Manchester City's all-time top scorer during Napoli victory

Manchester City forward Sergio Agüero has stated that he is "very happy" to become the club's all-time top scorer, as the Argentine scored the third goal in their 4-2 victory over Napoli. 

More happy for the win and to qualify 

It has been quite the career for Agüero since arriving from Atlético Madrid back in the summer of 2011, with his most famous moment coming in his debut campaign as his extra-time goal against Queens Park Rangers secured their first Premier League title. 

The Argentine has gone from strength to strength since with his best tally coming last season with 33 goals in all competitions, Agüero breaking the record was more a question of when rather than if despite having recently picked up a rib injury in car crash in Amsterdam. 

Agüero equalled Eric Brook's 177-goal record during the 3-0 win over Burnley a few weeks back, but broke it on Wednesday night with his crucial goal in Naples and he shared his delight at writing himself into club history post-match. 

"I am very happy for this moment," Agüero beamed post-match. "I am more happy for the win and to qualify, I am very happy today." 

"I don't know how many more I can score," Agüero added. "I just need to play the same way. To work."

 