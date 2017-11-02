Mauricio Pellegrino looks ahead to weekend visit of Burnley

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has spoken ahead of the weekend's Premier League fixture with Burnley at St. Mary's, in what is the final set of top-flight games before the standard November international break.

The Saints go into Saturday's outing with a recent unbeaten run that stretches three games over the month of October; two draws and one victory, however, is far less than the expectations of those from the groaning supporters.

A 2-2 draw to Newcastle United three weeks ago where Manolo Gabbiadini had to level twice from going to behind to snatch Southampton a point at home was followed by a moment of brilliance from Sofiane Boufal in the win over West Bromwich Albion. Pellegrino's men most recently played out a one-apiece stalemate to south coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

An in-form Burnley, sitting seventh in the table and have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Everton on the road this season, will provide a tough test for Southampton this weekend and the manager has been looking forward to the fixture.

Pellegrino provides injury update

Southampton fans have been blessed up to this point with the small number of worrying injuries the squad has suffered this campaign, however, one key player is set to be out for the weekend's clash with Burnley as September Player of the Month and influential midfielder Mario Lemina remains on the sidelines.

''Mario that is the only one that is out of the squad”, Pellegrino stated about the Gabon international, who missed Sunday's visit to Brighton & Hove Albion due to an ankle problem.

Although, the manager has mentioned that he is likely to have a selection crisis upfront with all three forwards in contention as ex-Burnley forward Charlie Austin returns to first-team training following a slight knock; ''Charlie is training with us''.

''We have to be mature''

Mauricio Pellegrino's men struggled to find the back of the net during their early games of the Premier League campaign but that lacklustre goal scoring touch has been refined in recent weeks as the Saints have bagged four goals from their last three outings - which will be a massive confidence booster for the fans.

However, the boss realises the visit of Burnley is no walk in the park and supporters will have to be patient; ''Being calm and patient is not something passive. Patient is looking for another action and trying to be there for the 90 minutes."

Leading on to say that his players must stay focusing for the entire game and ensure the three points remain on the south coast this weekend, ''We have to think about us, about our personality and about what we are, to try to play 90 minutes 100 per cent.''