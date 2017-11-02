As Pochettino declares Spurs to be one of the big boys, can Tottenham do the unthinkable?

It was hard to disagree with much of what Mauricio Pochettino said in the aftermath of Tottenham Hotspur's stunning win over Real Madrid on Wednesday.

As he smiled down to the media after the game, Pochettino hailed the performances of his defence, of match-winner Dele Alli, of the whole team.

There was one statement that rang out loud and clear though.

"We now belong with the best in England and Europe."

Spurs cruise to last 16

Having been paired with not only Madrid but also Borussia Dortmund when the group draw was made in late August, few gave Spurs a prayer of doing what they didn't manage to do last season and qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Now, having taken four points off the holders and beaten Dortmund and minnows APOEL convincingly, they've booked a place in the last 16 with ease. All they need to secure top spot is three points against APOEL at home, Pochettino's side can put their feet up in Dortmund.

Whilst Dortmund worry about dropping into the Europa League and Real Madrid deal with the crisis that consecutive losses will surely bring, Pochettino can put his feet up and smile.

Much of his work at Tottenham has been gearing, not towards a night like the draw in Madrid, but a night like Wednesday, Spurs making a statement to the whole world of their talent and intent both going forward at the back.

Title challenges have been there but not quite charged at, whilst European football last season left Spurs mocked. Not this time around.

 