Nick Pope shortlisted for PFA Player of the Month award

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been nominated for a second monthly award in as many days after a string of high-quality performances in the Premier League.

Pope was shortlisted for the EA Sports Player of the Month award but could take home two trophies after also being named amongst the final six nominated for the PFA Player of the Month prize.

A month to remember

The Clarets sit comfortably in the top half of the table and they can put much of their success down to a solid defence. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have been standout performers in the top flight, making more blocks and clearances than almost every defender in the Premier League.

Yet Sean Dyche, a former defender himself, will also be buoyed by the performances of his stand-in goalkeeper. Pope was unknown to many when he replaced Tom Heaton after the England goalkeeper picked up a shoulder injury and many fans and pundits feared the worst for a Burnley side often bombarded by attacks formulated by their opponents.

However, Pope has gathered more high balls and made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the top flight during October, keeping two clean sheets in the process. With 21 saves from 25 shots, Pope has an excellent 84% save rate over the last month.

More saves per game than any other goalkeeper

Even though Heaton started the season in goal, Pope has made 37 saves already throughout the campaign, sitting just behind Lukasz Fabianski and Asmir Begovic.

The Charlton Athletic academy product also composed his fourth Premier League clean sheet in just eight appearances. With just five goals conceded, and three of those against the rampant Manchester City, Pope's save percentage equates to 88%.

His average of 2.3 saves per game from outside of the box is more than any other goalkeeper in the top flight. However, he also tops the average number of saves per game from inside of the box, alongside Wayne Hennessey, with the pair making 2.1 per game and proving how critical Pope has been as the last line of defence.

However, his competition for the PFA Player of the Month award comes from Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Alexis Sanchez, Nacho Monreal and Wilf Zaha.