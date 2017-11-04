Nick Pope shortlisted for PFA Player of the Month award

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has been nominated for a second monthly award in as many days after a string of high-quality performances in the Premier League.

Pope was shortlisted for the EA Sports Player of the Month award but could take home two trophies after also being named amongst the final six nominated for the PFA Player of the Month prize.

A month to remember

The Clarets sit comfortably in the top half of the table and they can put much of their success down to a solid defence. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have been standout performers in the top flight, making more blocks and clearances than almost every defender in the Premier League.

Yet Sean Dyche, a former defender himself, will also be buoyed by the performances of his stand-in goalkeeper. Pope was unknown to many when he replaced Tom Heaton after the England goalkeeper picked up a shoulder injury and many fans and pundits feared the worst for a Burnley side often bombarded by attacks formulated by their opponents.

However, Pope has gathered more high balls and made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the top flight during October, keeping two clean sheets in the process. With 21 saves from 25 shots, Pope has an excellent 84% save rate over the last month.