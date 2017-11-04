Stoke City 2-2 Leicester City: Potters twice come from behind to deny Puel's Foxes victory

Stoke City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Leicester City for the third successive Premier League season at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

After a dire first half-an-hour, with referee Bobby Madley's enforced substitution for injury the only talking point, Jack Butland could not keep out Vicente Iborra's half-volley at a corner as the Spaniard netted his first goal in England.

But Leicester's lead lasted just six minutes as they squandered chances to double their advantage and were made to pay, Xherdan Shaqiri levelling for the Potters with a curled finish. 

Riyad Mahrez restored the Foxes' lead dead on the hour as he cut past two to fire low beneath Butland on his left foot.

Yet again Stoke struck back as Peter Crouch came off the bench to score a header only four minutes after coming on - his third of the season and the 106th Premier League goal of his career, 52 of which have been headers. 

That was enough to deny Leicester a win in Claude Puel's second game as manager and ensure the same score-line as in the previous two meetings between these two teams in Staffordshire.

Leicester - unbeaten in six games in all competitions - at least temporarily move into the top half of the table while Stoke remain in 14th and four points clear of the relegation zone.