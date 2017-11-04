Claude Puel "encouraged" by Leicester display in draw at Stoke despite leading twice

Claude Puel felt that Leicester City's performance in their 2-2 draw at Stoke City was "encouraging" despite admitting the frustrations of twice squandering a lead.

Vicente Iborra's powerful half-volley at a corner put the Foxes ahead in the first-half but Xherdan Shaqiri levelled only six minutes later after exploiting a gap in the visitors' back-line.

Riyad Mahrez's excellent solo goal put Puel's charges back in front at the bet365 Stadium on the hour, but Leicester were once again pegged back as Peter Crouch headed in four minutes after coming on to force a draw.

Puel - overseeing his second game as Leicester boss after beating Everton on Monday - declared it disappointing not to have won in the Potteries but chose to focus on the positives of their display.