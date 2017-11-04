Newcastle United 0-1 AFC Bournemouth: Cook's last minute header hands Cherries vital win

A tight game at St James' Park ended in ecstasy for Eddie Howe and his visiting AFC Bournemouth side, as a stoppage time header from defender Steve Cook secured a 1-0 victory against Newcastle United

Rafael Benítez's side got off to an absolutely storming start at St James' Park with chances for Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu which was rounded off by Ritchie hitting the post, but they had nothing to show for their persistence.

Bournemouth began to creep into the clash as the first half drew to a close with good opportunities for both Callum Wilson and Joshua King but remained goalless at the break. 

The second half carried on where the first had left off with early chances for both Joselu and Wilson but to no avail for either side, as time went on it didn't look to be either of the sides days as Danny Pugh's effort came off the inside of the post but Cook's header in the last minute pulled The Cherries out of the relegation zone. 

 