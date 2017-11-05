Lessons learned as Arsenal are humbled by Manchester City
5 Things we learned from Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Man City

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus proved too much for Arsene Wenger’s men, as Arsenal lose once again on the road.

Arsenal will once again, not be challenging for the Premier League title

Coming into the game level on points with both Chelsea and Liverpool, and only four points behind North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal had a great chance to make positive movements up the table with a win over the league leaders.

Considering the Pep Guardiola’s side were unbeaten after their 10 opening games, the Gunner’s would need their performance of the season to overcome the blue side of Manchester.

However, the much-changed North London side, were second best for the majority of the 90 minutes, only showing glimpses of getting back into the game.

Arsenal now fall 12 points behind the league leaders, and are looking destined to be battling for a top four spot, once again.

 

 