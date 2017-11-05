Eddie Howe hopeful that Newcastle victory can be a "key turning point" in Bournemouth's season

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has admitted his hope that Saturday's victory will be a "key turning point" in their season, as a late header from Steve Cook gave them the 1-0 win over Newcastle United. 

Being in the bottom three is psychologically difficult 

It hasn't been the brightest start to the campaign for The Cherries especially after last season where they finished inside the top ten, in ninth, as they sat in the relegation places with seven points ahead of their trip to the North East. 

Many wouldn't have expected quite the spectacle that was on show at St James' Park but it did look like that both sides would have to settle for the single point, however Cook's strike in the first minute of extra-time secured a crucial set of three points ahead of the international break. 

The win pulled Bournemouth out of the relegation zone only dropping back down a place to 17th after Everton's 3-2 win over Watford, Howe spoke of the psychological pressure that comes with being in the bottom three and how crucial that the victory could be in their campaign. 

"Its big psychologically I think for everyone connected with the club," Howe stated in his post-match press conference . "I don't think it matters what stage of the season you are at whether its the first game or the last game, its obviously worse in the last game but being in the bottom three is psychologically difficult." 

"You know these days in the media it is rammed down your throat to a degree," the coach stated to the gathered press. "To lift ourselves out of this position temporarily is a good feeling but now we have got to try and build on it."

"It's all about the next game and try and build on this win," Howe added. "And hopefully its a key turning point in our season."  

 