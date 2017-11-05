Brighton boss Chris Hughton delighted with 'three big points' at Swansea

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was delighted with the Seagulls' overall performance in their 1-0 win at Swansea City.

Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute as Brighton extended their unbeaten run to four games while dropping the Swans into the relegation zone.

"Three points are always big"

After a hard-working performance that saw Brighton climb into eighth in the table, Hughton said that "Every three points are always a big three points, particularly away from home and when you’re the club that we are".

The Brighton boss stated,"we learned a fair bit from our performance at West Ham United" , as it showed with Saturday's win. Hughton added,"fortunately for us, we were able to take some of that into our performance today".

"Good all-round performance"

With so many players putting in good work so far this season, Hughton said “At this moment we’ve got a lot of players available and really good competition for places" while also stating "we’ve learned what it takes to compete in this division, very quickly".

The boss felt “it was a good all-round performance today" while admitting Swansea "had the best two chances and we had to dig deep". Despite that, he felt "we were worthy of the win today."

"We had to defend well at times"

The Swans came close to salvaging a point deep into stoppage time, as Luciano Narsingh's shot hit the crossbar. Hughton was pleased to see his team hold onto another clean sheet.

“They’re a team that have had a difficult start, but they’ve got really good quality on the pitch and we had to defend well at times".



“It always gives you a chance [clean sheet]" , before adding, "they had a couple of good opportunities. Matty Ryan had to make a super save and they hit the crossbar".

Hughton praises Murray's "natural ability in front of goal"

With his fourth goal in the last three games, Murray has provided the Seagulls with a vital source of offense and Hughton understands how important this is:

“That’s what Glenn does, he has a knack. Certainly in a game where there were always going to be very few chances for us, you hope that your striker can get on the end of one of the opportunities".

The Brighton boss was quick to praise Anthony Knockaert for the delivery that set up Murray's match-winner, saying "it was a brilliant ball from Anthony and he thoroughly deserves that assist".

"We've got a really big November and December coming up"

Hughton highlighted the importance of the club remaining level-headed as they come out of the international break with a tough series of fixtures awaiting them with games against Manchester United and Liverpool.

“I’m delighted but I’ve got the biggest responsibility to make sure everyone remains grounded," the Seagulls boss finished. "We’ve given a good account of ourselves over these 11 games."



“We’ve got a really big end of November and December coming up, where we’ve got some really tough games.”