Brighton boss Chris Hughton delighted with 'three big points' at Swansea

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton was delighted with the Seagulls' overall performance in their 1-0 win at Swansea City.

Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute as Brighton extended their unbeaten run to four games while dropping the Swans into the relegation zone.

"Three points are always big"

After a hard-working performance that saw Brighton climb into eighth in the table, Hughton said that "Every three points are always a big three points, particularly away from home and when you’re the club that we are".

The Brighton boss stated,"we learned a fair bit from our performance at West Ham United" , as it showed with Saturday's win. Hughton added,"fortunately for us, we were able to take some of that into our performance today".

