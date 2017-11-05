Brentford 3-1 Leeds United: Bees inflict more misery on Whites

Brentford have moved up to 16th in the Skybet Championship table with a 3-1 victory over Leeds United at Griffin Park. Two goals in the final six minutes cancelled out goalkeeping errors by both sides as Leeds dropped to 10th in the standings.

Listless Leeds on show

For a team that has lost of five of six its last six games, the visitors came out with little energy. Ryan Woodsa key man later on, sent a beautiful arcing pass inside his own half to Florian Jozefzoon, but the Dutchman curled his effort over.

The vibrancy and creativity was on display again, particularly out wide as Ollie Watkins tested Andy Lonergan with a curling shot off his right foot, but the Leeds goalkeeper was up to the task. The resulting corner was headed away by Pontus Jansson.

The breakthrough came soon after on a shocking error from Lonergan. The Whites keeper looked to have Yoann Barbet's looping cross from the left in his grasp, but inexplicably the ball slipped out of his hands mid-jump before it was headed in by Neal Maupay to give Brentford a 1-0 lead.