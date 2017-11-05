David Unsworth delighted with Everton's 'much-needed' win over Watford

David Unsworth expressed his delight at Everton’s late and ‘much-needed’ win over Watford at Goodison Park.

The Blues battled back from 2-0 down to pick up their first win in all competitions since the end of September.

A late Leighton Baines penalty capped off an excellent 3-2 comeback after Unsworth’s side fell behind straight after the half-time break.

Speaking to the media after the game, Unsworth said: “I'm absolutely delighted for the club that we got the win. I didn't expect the second-half to pan out quite like it did. There were mixed emotions.

“There was an incredible spirit, that this club lives and dies on. “I'm proud of players and proud of fans and delighted we could get the win for the club,” the former Everton defender commented, before adding - “It was a much needed win.”

Baines breaks Rhino’s record

Baines’ late penalty saw him move ahead of both his caretaker manager Unsworth and club legend Trevor Steven as Everton's all-time leading penalty scorer.

“I will give him that one,” Unsworth joked when asked about Baines taking his long-standing record.

The Chorley-born boss continued: “I’m delighted for Leighton, that he has broken the record. When he stepped up, you just know with his quality he will stick it in the net and I was delighted he could do that."

Job Prospects

Unsworth was once again quizzed about his own prospects of being given the job on a permanent basis.

"What will be, will be,” Unsworth said.

The interim boss also noted that he was to speak with chairman Bill Kenwright after he had finished his post-match media duties.

When pushed again for an answer, the 44-year-old added: “Whoever gets the honour of the job as Everton manager I will shake them by the hand and wish them all the best because I want this club to succeed and be flying high.

“If it is me, amazing, if it is not it is not then nobody will take this experience away from me. I have stood there for the last two weeks a proud man.”