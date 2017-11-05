Rafael Benítez "not very happy" with the refereeing decisions during AFC Bournemouth defeat

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benítez stated that he was "not very happy" with some of the decisions made by referee Paul Tierney, as The Magpies suffered their second consecutive Premier League defeat with the very late 1-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

Will not talk about the decisions

Following Monday's demise at Turf Moor, Newcastle will have been desperate to get back on track quickly especially after their decent start to their return to the English top-flight, and will have been boosted by the visit of Eddie Howe's side who headed into the clash inside the relegation zone.

They will have been boosted of taking three points after their storming start to the clash with St James' Park, Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Christian Atsu came close before Gayle's follow-up to Ritchie hitting the post was flagged offside.

The Magpies dwindled in the second period as the visitors began to grow into the clash as the minutes went by, but in the first minute of extra-time a header from Steve Cook sealed a win for the South Coast side.

The majority of fans inside St James' will have felt hard done by as replays showed Gayle was just onside for his early effort, and after the game Benítez could not hide his anger and disappointment at both Tierney's decisions and his side's performance.

"I will not talk about the decisions because I am not very happy with the decisions," Benítez said in his press conference. "I think we lost, that's it, and we'll have to analyse."

"In football, you have to play well, create chances and take them and don't make mistakes, and we didn't do that," the Spaniard admitted. "We didn't do what we had to do on a lot of occasions and our mistakes, in the end we paid for that."

"I was really happy before the game, disappointed after the game," Benítez added. "I know that it is still too early, but we have to keep working the same way as we did before."

Embed from Getty Images

Further proof that we have to keep working hard

The slump has come at the worse time for Newcastle as we head into another international break, but it could prove to be a good opportunity to reflect on what has generally been a good start to the campaign.

Their three-game winning streak at the back of end of August going into September has proven crucial to their placing in the table, which changed with Saturday's defeat and other results seeing them slip from ninth to 11th.

The one thing that Newcastle has been lacking is goals which Benítez looked to rectify on Saturday with the two-man pairing of Joselu and Gayle, but it failed once again and once again it can point back to the lack of investment in the summer but Benítez stated that they will need to go back to their principles to regain their form.

"We are where we are and this is further proof that we have to keep working hard and stay compact together," he said. "Or we will have problems in this kind of game."

"We have created chances in every game, then we have to score, that's it," the 57-year-old proclaimed. "It's not just to create, after you have to take your chances."

"We have to keep going, we know we are Newcastle, a good team that has been promoted," Benítez concluded. "And we were doing really well, so we have to go back to our principles."