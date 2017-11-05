Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace: Son's fantastic strike punishes wasteful Eagles at Wembley

Son Heung-min's fantastic second-half strike earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win against a wasteful Crystal Palace side at Wembley on Sunday afternoon to close the gap on their title rivals ahead of their big games.

Son struck for Spurs in the 64th minute of a game that the visitors really should have been leading given the amount of chances they missed before going behind in the game.

Mauricio Pochettino's men though saw the game through to earn another important three points but the game showed exactly why the Eagles are where they are in the Premier League table.

Both managers were forced to make changes for the game

In terms of team news before the game, Pochettino had to field a team without the injured Hugo Lloris, Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli, while Roy Hodgson made only one change from his side's last game with the injured Patrick van Aanholt being replaced by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

 