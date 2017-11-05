Analysis: Tottenham forced to grind out win against unfortunate Eagles

After a sensational victory over the Champions League champions Real Madrid, Tottenham returned their focus to the Premier League

Bottom side Crystal Palace traveled to Wembley as they looked to cause a surprise upset at the temporary home of the high-flying Spurs. 

Harry Kane made his return to league football after missing the previous outing away to Manchester United, despite his return Tottenham were now suffering from a fresh injury list - including captain Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli

Dream debut

With Lloris picking up a groin injury in Tottenham's 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, it looked like second choice goalkeeper Michel Vorm would replace the Frenchman. However, Paulo Gazzaniga got the nod after Vorm picked up a late knee injury ruling him out.

Despite facing the team rock bottom of the league, it was by no means a quiet afternoon for the debutant in between the sticks. Gazzaniga claimed the majority of votes for man of the match as the Argentine pulled off some stunning saves to keep the Lilywhites in the game.

A solid palm away in the first forty-five from a Scott Dann header summed up the first half performance from Spurs. Palace had the best of the chances- however, were unable to get the better of the Spurs keeper who caused the Palace attack frustration all afternoon. 

The only blemish to his performance was when Gazzaniga came rushing out of his box but was beaten to the ball by Wilfred Zaha who saved the Argentine's blushes as he fired wide of the open goal.

 

 