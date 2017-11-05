West Ham 1-4 Liverpool: Liverpool add to Bilic's woes with perfect counter-attacking performance

Liverpool maintained their unbeaten streak with a 4-1 dismantling of West Ham on Saturday evening, delivering a perfect attacking performance to add further pressure to Slaven Bilic’s shoulders.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock for The Reds before Joel Matip got on the scoresheet for his second goal for the club after some woeful defending from a set-piece. However, the hosts battled back and reduced the deficit through Manuel Lanzini before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain restored a two-goal lead and ensured Jurgen Klopp’s side took all the spoils.

 