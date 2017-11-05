WSL Continental Cup: Birmingham City 3 - 2 Doncaster Rovers Belles

19-year-old Charlie Wellings proved to be crucial for Birmingham City in their cup clash with Doncaster Rovers BellesThe forward scored and assisted in a close 3-2 win over the WSL 2 side.

Marc Skinner’s Blues played like a team with something to prove  - following Thursday night's loss to Everton in the group stage of the WSL Continental Cup. 

The game kicked off with a rapid pace and the first chance came early for the Blues. Andrine Hegerberg found space to deliver a straightforward cross to Wellings in the eighth minute, but the 19-year-old failed to make the final connection in the box.

However, the fast pace of play left Birmingham disjointed in areas and vulnerable to Doncaster opening a counter attack. Smart movement from the midfield allowed Christie Murray to have a shot from outside the box. The strike was thumping but it was delivered inches wide of Hannah Hampton’s net.

The visitor’s attempt on goal encouraged Birmingham City to turn the pressure up. However, Doncaster remained composed and resolute. Rhiannon Roberts put her body on the line for the ball twice, denying Freda Ayisi and Hegerberg their chances.

 