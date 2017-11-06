W-League Week 2 review: Only goal difference separates Perth Glory and Newcastle Jets at the top

Another intriguing week of W-League action left two teams tied at the top of the table with eight played.

Brisbane Roar 1-4 Perth Glory

Hat-trick hero Rachel Hill produced a fine performance to help Perth Glory to an emphatic victory over Brisbane Roar at the Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

The American, on-loan from NWSL outfit Orlando Pride, produced another impressive display in Glory's second consecutive 4-1 win, bringing her tally to five goals in two games.

Glory opened the scoring just before the break as the ever-present Sam Kerr pounced on Summer O'Brien's stray pass and slipped in Hill, who made no mistake in smashing the ball into the top right corner of Mackenzie Arnold's goal.

However, a messy defensive showing by Perth only moments later allowed the Roar to get straight back into the match. The equaliser arrived in the 43rd minute as Glory goalkeeper Gabby Dal Busco flapped at Katrina Gorry's free-kick and in-turn pushed the ball onto the crossbar. Captain Clare Polkinghorne then ceased on the scrappy loose ball to head home the equaliser.

After the break, Glory piled on the pressure and got their just reward in the 59th minute as Hill slotted home the rebound for her second, following Raquel Rodriguez's powerful shot from the edge of the area. The effort was well saved by Arnold, but unfortunately she could only parry the ball straight to the feet of Hill, and considering the current form of the 22-year-old it was never in doubt that the striker would slot home the opportunity.

Glory closed out the game with a further two goals to cement a convincing on-the-road victory. Kerr slotted home a penalty in the 75th minute after the skipper was brought down in the area by Arnold and Hill bagged a well deserved hat-trick seven minutes from time, as she delicately drilled the ball into the far corner of Arnold's goal.

Melbourne City 1-0 Melbourne Victory

Melbourne City bounced back following their defeat on the opening day of the Westfield W-League to narrowly win the Melbourne derby 1-0.

City left it late to snatch victory at the AAMI Park on Friday as Rebekah Stott's impressive late header sealed all three points for Patrick Kisnorbo's side.

The home side dominated for long durations of the match and it looked as though City would have to settle for a point, a result that would have be the first draw in the history of Melbourne Derbies, but Stott had other ideas and the defender's header in the 83rd minute capped a narrow victory for City and their first win of the 2017/18 season.

Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 Adelaide United

A stoppage time winner from Rosie Sutton gave Western Sydney Wanderers their first win of the W-League season in a 2-1 victory over Adelaide United at Marconi Stadium on Friday.

Lo'eau LaBonta's dipping half volley opened the scoring for the Red and Blacks in the 13th minute, before Makenzy Doniak levelled the scoring for the visitors ten minutes later.

The Wanderers increased the pressure on Adelaide in the second half and squandered a number of goal-scoring opportunities, but just as Adelaide thought they had held on for a point, Sutton stunned the away side as she slammed home the winner following a goal-mouth scramble from Kahlia Hogg's free kick.

Newcastle Jets 2-0 Sydney FC

Newcastle Jets topped the table temporarily on Saturday as they disptached of win-less Sydney FC, with a 2-1 win in the New South Wales Derby.

The Jets made it two from two with victory at the Mcdonald Jones Stadium in the second round of fixtures. And, they got off to an excellent start as Nicola Orgil opened the scoring inside the second minute. Newcastle's Arin Gilliland, on-loan from Chicago Red Stars, then powered home a header in the 29th minute for their second, securing victory for the Jets and in turn keeping Craig Deans side in touch with leaders Perth Glory.