Sam Allardyce denies that he has been in talks to take over as Everton manager

Sam Allardyce has denied reports that he has been in talks with Everton about taking over as manager at Goodison Park.

Reports surfaced last week that Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri had contacted and conducted face to face talks with the former England boss in London with a view to taking over the managerial role until the end of the season.

When asked about the role by Jim White on Talksport, Allardyce said he’s heard “nothing, at the minute.” When quizzed by White again about even speaking to Moshiri, the 63-year-old added: “No, I haven’t.”

Yet, the former England boss refused to rule himself out of the running.

He finished by saying: “It’s like everything else, if somebody comes calling and there’s the opportunity to speak, there's no doubt about that.”

The Dudley-born boss is seen as the favourite to take over the Blues role with some bookmakers refusing to take bets on him and some even closing the market on him becoming the next Everton manager in the last few days.

Everton had reportedly been set to approach Burnley for their boss Sean Dyche towards the end of last week but nothing has stemmed from those initial reports.