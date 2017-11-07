Heung-min Son becomes the Premier League's highest Asian goalscorer

Heung-min Son's left footed winner against Crystal Palace on Sunday saw him make his way into Premier League history.

The goal in Tottenham's 1-0 victory over the struggling Eagles made the South Korean the Premier League's highest Asian goalscorer - passing ex-Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-Sung.

"I'm very happy to break the record. My family were here and it's a special day for me" Son told Spurs TV.

Record Breaker

Son's goal came in a game where Spurs looked lethargic following their 3-1 victory over Real Madrid. With few chances created by the Lilywhites, Son stepped up to clinch all three points.

Following a scramble for the ball in the visitors' box, a poor clearence from Yohan Cabaye fell kindly to the feet of Son. The South Korean took a touch to clear it from his feet before unleashing a perfectly hit curling shot with his weak foot - leaving Palce keeper Julian Speroni with no chance.

Deja vu

The record-breaking goal came in an important game for the South Korean, the Spurs forward secured his first Premier League goal against the Eagles back on his home debut at White Hart Lane back in September 2015.

There was a sense of deja vu on Sunday, as Son's first goal in the Premier League came in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palce at home as did his goal to surpass Park's record.

Son shines

Son has broken the record with 20 goals in 72 appearences for the Lilywhites. However, the majority of them have been from coming off the bench.

His record last year in all competitions was impressive for a player who did not necessarily start on a regular basis. Scoring 21 goals in all competitions, Son proved to be an important squad player to Mauricio Pochettino.

Along with some crucial goals coming in Tottenham's FA Cup run seeing them to the semi-final, Son played a crucial role in Spurs' title challenge. An impressive start to the season saw him pick up September's Player of the Month award after he netted four goals in the league.

Hungry for more

Despite overtaking his 'idol', Heung-min Son is not content with just breaking the record. He wants to add to his tally and set the bar even higher - hoping to secure a permanent spot in the starting XI.

"I scored many goals last season and, that has raised expectations, but if I think too much about that it can affect me.

"I can enjoy this day but I'm still hungry." Son added.