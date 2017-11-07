Manchester City sign Swedish International Julia Spetsmark

Manchester City have added another attacking weapon in their attempt to win the league by signing Swedish attacking midfielder Julia Spetsmark.

After announcing the signing of Danish International Nadia Nadim in late Spetember, they have now looked to another Scandinavian country

Spetsmark joins Manchester City from Damallsvenskan side KIF Örebro, with whom she had to suffer the agony of being relegated with this season. With one game remaining of the Swedish season, Spetsmark had started every single game for KIF, as well as topping the clubs top scorer chart with six goals in 21 games. She made her debut for the Swedish National Team in 2016 and she was part of the Swedish squad for the European Championship.

A dream come true

It was an obviously delighted Spetsmark who addressed Manchester City’s own website after signing the contract:

She said: "I’m so excited to be here (…) It’s kind of a dream actually. I’ve only heard great things about this Club – the setting, great players. It’s a big club.”

Before adding that it’s been a lifelong dream of hers to play in England: “I’ve always wanted to play in England, since I was a little kid. I’ve been waiting for the chance to play here so I’m really excited about that.”

When asked to describe herself, Spetsmark said she is a ‘a fast, explosive offensive player’ and that she hoped her stint with City would help develop other aspects of her game, such as her target play as well as wanting to keep developing the technical aspect of her game.

One thing that isn’t going to be a hurdle for Spetsmark, is the weather as she revealed that she loved playing in the rain.

Nick Cushing: Spetsmark has huge attacking attributes

Also speaking to Manchester’s own website, City manager Nick Cushing was quick to highlight the attacking options that Spetsmark provides:

He said: “Julia is somebody we feel will definitely improve us, (…) Bringing Julia in reinforces that offensive threat and firepower.

"She is somebody that has huge attacking attributes – she can play off the sides or down the middle, she’s a very direct runner with the ball and she’s created a lot of goals in Sweden,” he continued.

Manchester City is currently second in the FAWSL standings after four games. They have the same amount of points as Chelsea in first place, but the London club has a better goal difference.