Eden Hazard admits it would be a "dream" to play under Zinedine Zidane following Real Madrid rumours

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has fuelled a possible move to La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid further, as the Belgian admitted that it would be a "dream" to play under his idol and current Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane

Hazard has risen to the cream of the crop since starting his career with Ligue 1 side Lille way back in 2007, but emerged on the world stage when he secured his big-money move to Chelsea back in the 2012-13 season.

His time with the London outfit has seen amass a number of impressive accolades both on a personal and team level, with the Belgian being at the heights of his powers in the 2014/15 season in which he won the PFA Player of the Year award.

The Belgian's excellence has of course not gone unnoticed by the other elite outfits on the continent, with Hazard been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu numerous times.

Zidane's star has only shone brighter since he took over as first-team coach in the Spanish capital, and Hazard wasn't quick to hide his ambitions to work under the Frenchman and a possible reconciliation with former José Mourinho.

"Everyone knows the respect I have for Zidane as a player, but also as a manager," Hazard told Belgian TV channel RTL. "He was my idol."

"I do not know what will happen in my career in the future," the winger admitted. "However, for sure, to play under Zidane would be a dream."

"I am enjoying life at Chelsea," the 26-year-old quickly stated. "I still have a lot of things to achieve with them. I am focused on playing for Chelsea."

"Of course [I would enjoy working with Mourinho again]," Hazard added. "I like facing him also as an opponent. If we were to work together in the future it would be with pleasure."

One of the worst seasons of my career

It certainly hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows for Hazard during his stay at Stamford Bridge, when the ultimate high of 2014-15 campaign was met by the lowest of the low the following season.

It was turmoil all around the club throughout the season which saw Mourinho sacked for the second time by The Blues, it was no better for Hazard as he targeted by fans as one of the players that saw Mourinho to the sword and a lack of form and fitness meant he failed to replicate the same form that earned him so many plaudits the previous season.

His form did improve as he scored the title-deciding goal for the second season with the title this time going to Leicester City, but even that couldn't take away from what had been a poor campaign and Hazard admitted that period of time was one of the worst in his career.

"There have been a few [bad times in my career]," he said. "We have had a few managers over time, which is not great."

"Mourinho was sacked the year after we won the league," the Belgian stated. "In terms of selection I have known some highs and lows too. It wasn't always great."

"There have been a few [highs]. The double with Lille was a special moment," the winger proclaimed about his time in France. "To win with Chelsea, I am not saying it is easy, but it's a big club so we are more used to winning."

"At Lille we're not used to it - we won the French Cup and the Ligue 1," Hazard concluded. "That will rest with the supporters for a long time."