Opinion: Is it time for Fraser Forster to be axed at St. Mary's?

In terms of the calibre of players at Mauricio Pellegrino's disposal this campaign, supporters have displayed their dissatisfaction at performances over the last few weeks, or even months.

The home defeat to Burnley, a game Southampton easily dominated, was enough to show the frustration amongst fans as masses drove out the stadium the second Sam Vokes headed in the opener and only goal which led to the Saints' loss. As we currently lie in the international break, that infuriating result leaves the Hampshire outfit 13th in the Premier League table and a measly, and frightening, four points above the drop zone. 

Of course, there is plenty of time for Southampton to turn this form around but the quality has certainly been lacking and any change can only lead to the club falling down the ladder. 

One player in the Staplewood camp whose been scrutinised is between the sticks as towering goalkeeper Fraser Forster has failed to live up to the same standard that we witnessed two campaigns ago, as well as what earned him a move to the south coast from across the border in the first place. 

Does Fraser Forster face the chop if performances don't improve?

The 29 year-old, who stands at above two metres in height, has accumulated 115 appearances since transferring from Scottish giants Celtic to Southampton, however, his place as the first choice shot-stopper is at major threat with his frankly appalling performances this side of the summer. 

Forster has made a number of clear mistakes this term, mostly his ability to drop the ball from opposition crosses; leading to many 'heart in the mouth' situations and that does not breed too much confidence for the paying spectator, although Mauricio Pellegrino, a boss who is not popular himself, hasn't hesitated to include the 'keeper in his starting eleven. 

That might change if murmurs go round the changing room and if the six-time capped England international continues to struggle in net then Alex McCarthy may be called upon as he eagerly awaits his opportunity in the first-team having featured mostly for the club's under-23 team this season. 

 