WSL1 Round 5 Preview: Full round of fixtures to look forward to

This weekend fans will be treated to a full helping of WSL1 matches, with five games across the weekend. There will be no straightforward games for any teams as the everyone starts to really scrap for points.

Yeovil Town vs Everton (Saturday 3pm)

The first match of the weekend sees Yeovil host Everton at the traditional Saturday kick-off time. Both teams are yet to pick up a point in the league but will be looking to change this on Saturday.

Everton will be the favourites after close encounters with both Liverpool and Manchester City - and a cup win against Birmingham City last week - but for Yeovil this is could be one of their best chances to get their first goal of the season.

And after Yeovil chairman Steve Allinson's comments about how Everton made their way back to the top flight in his recent statement, this could be a very tasty tie.

Liverpool vs Birmingham City (Saturday 5:30pm)

The late kick-off on Saturday features a mid-table clash between two sides desperate for points. Neither Liverpool or Birmingham will be totally content with how they’ve started this season, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t had some bright sparks in their teams.

For Liverpool, Natasha Harding is the league’s top scorer with four from four, and ‘keeper Siobhan Chamberlain has recovered from a shaky start and recorded a hat-trick of penalty saves against Durham last weekend.

As for Birmingham, they’ll be without Kerys Harrop as she serves the final game of her three-match suspension, but new signing Hayley Ladd will surely continue to anchor the backline as she has done since her summer move from Bristol City.

Reading vs Chelsea (Sunday 12:35pm)

This week’s BBC Online live match sees the Spring Series champions travel to a Reading side who are already proving themselves to be serious contenders. After a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland on the opening day, Reading have gone on to record victories away at both Liverpool and Arsenal. Fara Williams looks rejuvenated at her new club, and has already scored a batch of significant goals.

Chelsea will be the toughest test Reading will probably face all season however, as they really are playing like a team who cannot be beaten - four wins from four, no goals conceded and 19 scored is scary reading for any opposition. This being said, Bristol were able to score past the Blues in the cup last weekend and held Chelsea to a 2-1 scoreline, so perhaps Reading will look at this as the door opening, and swoop in for a point or more at home.

Arsenal vs Sunderland (Sunday 2pm)

New Arsenal head coach Joseph Montemurro will hope to get his tenure off to a winning start - and little else will be acceptable for the Gunners as they have already lost five points of ground to their title rivals at the summit of the table.

Sunderland are only one point behind Arsenal in the table but have already suffered heavy defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool, so a result for the Lady Black Cats will be hard to come by - but if Lucy Staniforth plays how she has been in recent weeks, an upset could well be on the cards.

Manchester City vs Bristol City (Sunday 2pm)

Probably the most straight-forward looking tie of the weekend, as the hosts come into the clash off the back of an emphatic 5-0 Champions League win - but after a very close run in with Chelsea last week, Bristol City will be searching for a scalp.

This is the type of match where Manchester City’s lack of depth could hurt them as they enter their fourth game in two weeks.