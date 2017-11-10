WSL1 Round 5 Preview: Full round of fixtures to look forward to

This weekend fans will be treated to a full helping of WSL1 matches, with five games across the weekend. There will be no straightforward games for any teams as the everyone starts to really scrap for points.

Yeovil Town vs Everton (Saturday 3pm)

The first match of the weekend sees Yeovil host Everton at the traditional Saturday kick-off time. Both teams are yet to pick up a point in the league but will be looking to change this on Saturday.

Everton will be the favourites after close encounters with both Liverpool and Manchester City - and a cup win against Birmingham City last week - but for Yeovil this is could be one of their best chances to get their first goal of the season.

And after Yeovil chairman Steve Allinson's comments about how Everton made their way back to the top flight in his recent statement, this could be a very tasty tie.

Liverpool vs Birmingham City (Saturday 5:30pm)

The late kick-off on Saturday features a mid-table clash between two sides desperate for points. Neither Liverpool or Birmingham will be totally content with how they’ve started this season, but that doesn’t mean that they haven’t had some bright sparks in their teams.

For Liverpool, Natasha Harding is the league’s top scorer with four from four, and ‘keeper Siobhan Chamberlain has recovered from a shaky start and recorded a hat-trick of penalty saves against Durham last weekend.

As for Birmingham, they’ll be without Kerys Harrop as she serves the final game of her three-match suspension, but new signing Hayley Ladd will surely continue to anchor the backline as she has done since her summer move from Bristol City.

 