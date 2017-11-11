Manchester City international round-up: Sané shines in England draw as others net for countries

Manchester City's Leroy Sané put in a stellar performance on Friday during Germany's 0-0 draw with England, with fellow Citizens Gabriel Jesus, David Silva and Sergio Agüero all finding the net for their respective nations over the first batch of internationals.

It has been another busy international break with Manchester City players taking part in friendlies across all corners of the globe, some only made cameo appearances for their respective nations but others had a major part to play in the their side's preperations ahead of next summer's World Cup.

İlkay Gündoğan, Leroy Sané, John Stones & Kyle Walker – England 0-0 Germany

Arguably the most entertaining clash of the weekend's fixtures came from Wembley Stadium, it also was the coming together of the most City players going off against each other with four playing in some capacity as England hosted the world champions Germany.

Many didn't give Gareth Southgate's side a chance especially with the number of players dropping out of the squad in the lead up to the clash, Walker started on the substitute's bench with Stones starting the clash and giving his confidence another healthy boost with a solid performance.

However the evening belonged to Sané, Gündoğan put in a decent display in the middle of the park for Joachim Löw's side but it was the winger who continued his excellent start to the campaign with another stellar performance.

It was actually Sané that came closest of either side to grabbing what would have been the only goal of the game, as his excellent curling effort in the first-half had Jordan Pickford well beaten but it came back off the underside of the crossbar.

He came close once again moments later as his rebounded effort from Pickford's excellent save had the Everton stopper beaten again, but Sané that time was denied by the defensive excellence of Phil Jones who put his body on the line to head off the line.

Embed from Getty Images

Sergio Agüero & Nicolás Otamendi - Russia 0-1 Argentina

The World Cup in Russia is nearing ever closer by the day, things were beginning to seem real in the Russian capital of Moscow as Argentina were in town to help reopen the hosts' Luzhniki Stadium after its refurbishment.

Both Agüero and Otamendi started the clash in Moscow with the defender lasting the 90 minutes, Agüero was taken off in the 87th minute with the striker still recovering after his rib injury picked up after his involvement in a car crash in Amsterdam.

Agüero recently celebrated becoming City's all-time top scorer with his historic goal coming in the 4-2 win over Napoli, the striker continued that form late into Saturday's clash as he headed home the rebound from his own blocked effort to secure a deserved victory for the Argentines.

Embed from Getty Images

David Silva - Spain 5-0 Costa Rica

Silva had been having an excellent start to the season at the Etihad Stadium, and that was no different with the national side as he played a major part in Spain's drubbing of their South American counterparts Costa Rica.

His deflected cross fell into the feet of Jordi Alba to open the scoring after six minutes and initiated the ttack that led to Álvaro Morata doubling their lead, it was then Slva's turn as he put away two in the 51stand 55th minute respectively before Andrés Iniesta finished off the romp with his long-range effort.

Embed from Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Danilo, Ederson - Japan 1-3 Brazil

City's Brazilian contingent will have been looking at the clash with Japan as a perfect opportunity to prepare for Tuesday's clash with England, with Jesus, Fernandinho and Danilo all starting against the Japanese with Ederson on the bench.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 10th minute from the penalty spot, before Marcelo quickly doubled the lead. Their third and final goal came right from the Etihad, as Danilo played the ball before Jesus put the ball home in the 36th minute.

Embed from Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne – Belgium 3-3 Mexico

De Bruyne has had a storming start to the campaign for City, but the Belgian only made a cameo appearance on Friday as Belgium played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mexico.

The starlet only lasted 45 minutes in the Heysel Stadium before been subbed at the break for Napoli's Dries Mertens, it did look like that Roberto Martínez's side would be heading to defeat if not for Romelu Lukaku's return to goalscoring form with his 70th minute equaliser.

Embed from Getty Images

Bernardo Silva – Portugal 3-0 Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese Silva rounded off the list of City internationals, as he collected his 21st cap for the Portugal international team in their clash with Saudi Arabia.

The European champions went into the clash without talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, but made no difference as goals from Manuel Fernandes and Gonçalo Guedes gave Fernando Santos' side a comfortable lead.

Silva came off in the 56th minute with the side two goals to the good, but the scoring was rounded off right at the death with João Mário's effort.