Manchester United to extend the contracts of four players until the end of next season

It is reported that Manchester United are set to offer four players an contract extension until the end of next season, with: Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind all to be offered an extended stay at Old Trafford

Invoking the one-year extensions

It has been a season of rejuvenation for one out of the quartet with Young finding a new lease of life which saw him rewarded with a call-up for England's latest round of internationals, however the other three have yet to find form or minutes under José Mourinho​ so far this season.

This has seen rumours of a possible exit for the likes of Herrera, the Spaniard has been a firm fan favourite since his move from Athletic Bilbao, however the 28-year-old has slipped down the pecking order since the arrival of Nemanja Matić and has been linked with a possible return to Spain with Atlético Madrid in the last few days.

However it is believed that United are prepared to trigger one-year extension's in all four of the contracts which are due to run out in the upcoming summer, if anything the extension of the players' contracts will help secure their immediate future and increase a transfer fee if it was decided if their services were no longer needed.

Likely to listen to offers in January

It is also believed that United are ready to extend the contract of young full-back Luke Shaw, but such an extension comes with the reality that United are looking to accumulate as much money back from the signing of the defender as it is believed the club will be listening to offers in January.

Shaw came to Old Trafford back in 2014 as one of the country's brightest talents, however a serious leg break and a lack of form and fitness has seen him fall down the pecking order and it is believed that Mourinho is ready to give up on the 22-year-old.

It is believed that United will be looking for a fee in the region of £20million with Turkish giants Fenerbahçe reportedly interested in the England international, but it is believed that Shaw is showing a lack of interest in a move to Turkey.