Anthony Martial hailed as "one of the best players I have seen" by United team-mate Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has backed his Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial to make it into France's World Cup squad next summer in Russia calling him "one of the best players I have seen."

Martial was recalled to the France team ahead of their friendlies with Wales and Germany this month after some time out of the national team and he is looking to make an impact in those two games having done so at club level this season.

Pogba predicted a France return for Martial a few months ago

Martial has won consecutive Player of the Month awards at United thanks to his form and speaking before his injury in September, Pogba insisted that Martial would regain his places with the Les Bleus sooner rather than later.

Speaking to MUTV back in Septemeber, Pogba said that he is "sure" that Martial "will come back" into the France team as he is "very good and had a great pre-season" with United.

Pogba said that Martial also "helped the team a lot" in the early months in the season as they tried to keep up at the top of the Premier League.

"Martial is one of the best players I have ever seen" says Pogba

Pogba continued to say that Martial is a "big, big, big talent" and that he is only "going to improve" with age.

The 24-year-old hailed his compatriot as "one of the best players I have ever seen or trained with" and vowed over the next few years: "You are going to see even more of Anthony, I'm sure."

The key now for Martial is to gain even more confidence with France over the next few days and come back ready for United when they play Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday 18 November.

The hope is that Pogba will also finally make a long-awaited comeback from injury for the visit of the Magpies, having missed 13 games with a thigh problem.