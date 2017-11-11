West Ham players impressed by David Moyes' training sessions

West Ham defender Declan Rice has reported that new manager David Moyes’ training sessions have been “really good” and the players all look forward to the next one. After picking up the PL2 Player of the Month award for October, the youngster will be aiming to make a name for himself over the course of the season under the Scotsman.

Former-Manchester United manager Moyes was appointed as the replacement to Slaven Bilic after The Hammers suffered a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool that saw them remain in the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old’s appointment was largely met with frustration and disappointment from the club’s fans who were in search of a more exciting name, but the players seem to be warming to the new boss.

 