West Ham players impressed by David Moyes' training sessions

West Ham defender Declan Rice has reported that new manager David Moyes’ training sessions have been “really good” and the players all look forward to the next one. After picking up the PL2 Player of the Month award for October, the youngster will be aiming to make a name for himself over the course of the season under the Scotsman.

Former-Manchester United manager Moyes was appointed as the replacement to Slaven Bilic after The Hammers suffered a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool that saw them remain in the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old’s appointment was largely met with frustration and disappointment from the club’s fans who were in search of a more exciting name, but the players seem to be warming to the new boss.

Training regime intensifying under Moyes

Moyes stressed the importance of needing more intensity in training and seems to have gained the approval of his players as he embarks on a new regime.

“Training has been really good,” Rice told the official club website. “He’s come in, already spoken to most of the lads and we know how he’s going to work.”

“The manager had us doing double sessions on Wednesday and that was really tough, but we know how he’s going to work and the boys, myself included, are really looking forward to it.”

David Moyes will face his first match as West Ham boss against Watford on 19th November with three points desperately needed to begin pulling the club out of a precarious position in the league.