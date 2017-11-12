Spurs international update: Dier leads out England and Son grabs a brace

Notable absences were claimed by injury from international duty in the Tottenham camp. With Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld just to name a few all sidelined - Spurs did not have their usual presence throughout the international fixtures. 

Captain Dier

Eric Dier captained England for the first time in their 0-0 draw at home to the reigning world champions Germany. Dier played the full 90 minutes leading the midfield in the absence of Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose made his comeback to international duty following his lengthy spell out from injury - he and Kieran Trippier both played 71 minutes of the draw. 

 