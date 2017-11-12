Spurs international update: Dier leads out England and Son grabs a brace

Notable absences were claimed by injury from international duty in the Tottenham camp. With Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld just to name a few all sidelined - Spurs did not have their usual presence throughout the international fixtures.

Captain Dier

Eric Dier captained England for the first time in their 0-0 draw at home to the reigning world champions Germany. Dier played the full 90 minutes leading the midfield in the absence of Dele Alli and Harry Winks.

Meanwhile, Danny Rose made his comeback to international duty following his lengthy spell out from injury - he and Kieran Trippier both played 71 minutes of the draw.

Son gets the better of Sanchez

On Friday, Davinson Sanchez and Heung-min Son went head-to-head as South Korea played Colombia in a friendly. However, it was Son who won the battle as he bagged two goals against his team-mate. The two featured for the full 90 minutes in Suwon.

Crunch game for Eriksen

Christian Eriksen played the full game in Denmark's first leg draw in their World Cup qualifier against Ireland. The Dane now faces a winner-takes-all game in Dublin.

However, it is all over for Serge Aurier's World Cup hopes. Ivory Coast faced Morocco at home in their final group stage game. The equation was simple - if they won they qualified. Unfortunately for Aurier, Morocco claimed a 2-0 victory.

Draw for Dembele

Mousa Dembele featured as a half-time substitute for Belguim as they played in an enjoyable 3-3 draw against Mexico.

Also, Ben Davies played 63 minutes in a 2-0 defeat against France in which Moussa Sissoko featured as an unused substitute.

More international games to come over the next few days, with Tottenham keeping a close eye on their players to ensure no more injuries are gained ahead of the north London derby.