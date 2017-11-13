Everton approach for Marco Silva reportedly rejected by Watford

Everton have had an approach for Marco Silva rejected by Watford, according to a report by The Independent.

The Blues reportedly want to speak to the Portuguese boss as they continue their search to replace Ronald Koeman. Interim Everton boss David Unsworth had mentioned that the club had hoped to have a manager in place by the end of the international break but that’s very unlikely to happen.

Upon reportedly saying no to Everton's approach, the Hornets are believed to consider the matter as closed and want to keep ahold of their manager.

The former Olympiakos boss does not have an exit clause in his contract and the Blues would have to return with big money if they are seriously interested.

Silva, 40, has been linked with the job since Koeman departed but has been unwilling to comment when asked.

After his Watford side had suffered a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park before the international break, the 40-year-old again did not want to speak about his links to the Merseyside vacancy.

Everton reportedly wanted to make an approach for Burnley boss Sean Dyche a few weeks ago but are believed to have pivoted to other targets.

Differing opinions

Majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri reportedly wants another ‘big name’ manager whilst club chairman Bill Kenwright is believed to be interested in Dyche and securing Everton’s short-term future.

Director of Football Steve Walsh is also believed to have an input on the man he will work alongside and the former Premier League winner is believed to want to bring Sam Allardyce to the club.

Yet, there has been no official word or communication from the club since Koeman left apart from that Unsworth would take the job on an interim like he did when Roberto Martinez was sacked.

The Chorley-born boss has repeatedly expressed his interest in taking the role on a full-time basis but has failed to impress on a consistent basis during his short spell in charge.

He had been dealt a difficult hand with three consecutive away games but the 3-2 win over Silva’s Watford is believed to have impressed some at the club but he is not yet considered the top man for the job.

If the Blues don’t make a move quickly, he is likely to be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace as the Toffees look to win back to back Premier League games for the first time since last season.

Runners and riders

There have been many names linked with the Everton job since Koeman’s departure but it finally looks as if the Blues are coming close to making a decision.

It appears to be a three-way decision between Dyche, Silva and Unsworth.

The Blues seemed to have interest in former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel but he appears to be waiting to see how the cards fall in regards to the Bayern Munich job.