Just how far has Eric Dier progressed under Mauricio Pochettino?

At the age of only 23, on Friday Eric Dier became England's youngest captain since Michael Owen led the squad out back in 2003. 

Born in Cheltenham, raised in Lisbon - Dier moved to the Portuguese capital city at the age of only seven. He made a name for himself out there and quickly caught the attention of the Premier League giants. 

Now into his fourth season at Tottenham, Dier has played a critical role in the Lilywhite's recent progression. However, just how far has Dier come along in the past few seasons?

Good first impression

Dier joined Spurs in the 2014/15 season from Sporting CP as a centre-back. In his first two league games, he started at the back and scored in each game. Notably, on his debut, he found himself in the West Ham box in the last minute of the game - rounding Adrian and scoring the winner. 

Dier's ability to hold his own further up the pitch was evident from his first game at Tottenham, regardless of his age it was clear that Mauricio Pochettino had a great deal of trust in the youngster. 

Despite his great start to life in London, Dier struggled to nail down his best position - frequently he featured at right-back. One thing that was clear was just how adaptable he was to a number of positions. 