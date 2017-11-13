WSL 1 Week 5 Review: Chelsea drop points for the first time

This weekend saw a seemingly unstoppable Chelsea side drop points for the first time this season, as Manchester City were able to lift themselves into top spot after beating Bristol.

It was also a week that saw Arsenal bounce back, as they beat Sunderland, whilst there were also wins for the Merseyside clubs, Everton and Liverpool.

Yeovil 0-2 Everton

The weekend's first encounter was between WSL 1s two bottom clubs as Yeovil continued to struggle against an Everton side who picked up their first points of the campaign.

Courtney Sweetman-Kirk opened the scoring for the visitors on 17 minutes, lifting the ball over the keeper to make it 1-0, before Chloe Kelly doubled the Toffees advantage from the spot on the hour mark.

Sweetman-Kirk was again involved, as she was brought down by Nicola Cousins leaving Kelly to wrap up the points from 12 yards.

Liverpool 1-0 Birmingham

The Reds picked up their third win of the season, as they sealed a single goal victory over Birmingham in Widnes on Saturday evening.

Freda Ayisi had two chances for the away side which could have meant for a different result. She first saw saw a header go over after ten minutes, before forcing Siobhan Chamberlain into a save.

Despite that it was Liverpool who took a first half lead, as teenager Niamh Charles found the net with the only goal of the game after half an hour. A ball over the top from Gemma Bonner found Charles who seized on the opportunity and fired over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Reading 2-2 Chelsea

Perhaps the weekend's surprising result was this one at Adams Park. Reading have been tough to beat in their opening five games of the WSL season, but Chelsea have been rampant.

However their 100% start was ended by a spirited Royals side as a dramatic own goal meant the points were shared as Chelsea's defence was breached for the first time this season.

Remi Allen gave Reading the lead shortly after the hour mark, but Chelsea equalised after 56 minutes though Karen Carney's free-kick.

Eni Aluko then looked to have won Chelsea the game with 15 minutes remaining, as Fran Kirby's ball was fired home excellently.

However injury time brought late drama, as Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson flicked Jo Potter's free-kick past her own goalkeeper to see the game finish 2-2.

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland

The Gunners appointed a new head couch in the week, as they prized Joe Montemurro away from Melbourne City. Although he wasn't able to take charge on Sunday, the signs could be there for Arsenal to start hitting form, as they bounced back from last week's disappointing defeat against Reading.

The first half was a frustrating one for Arsenal, who couldn't break Sunderland down as Vivianne Miedema hit the bar and Beth Mead had an effort cleared off the line.

Louise Quinn gave the home side the lead after 63 minutes though, coming up from the back to head home from a free-kick. Miedema then curled a brilliant effort beyond the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 with under 20 minutes remaining.

Jordan Nobbs then soon got in on the act, placing a free-kick into the back of the net to wrap up a 3-0 win.

Manchester City 4-0 Bristol City

Nick Cushing's side took advantage of Chelsea's slip up to take control of the WSL table with a comfortable victory over Bristol.

The hosts took the lead through Izzy Christiansen's fifth league goal of the campaign. Christiansen was brought down by a Vixen's player inside the box and from the resulting penalty found the net.

Former Bristol player, Claire Emslie then made it two. She was allowed to cut inside before curling an effort beyond the 'keeper.

The final two goals came from unlikely sources, as Abbie McManus and Jennifer Beattie completed the rout.

McManus first fired home from Jane Ross' piece of play before the post came to Beattie's aid as she added a fourth.