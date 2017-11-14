Huddersfield Town midfielder Kasey Palmer returns from injury with under-23s appearance

Huddersfield Town midfielder Kasey Palmer has returned to action with the under-23s after a lengthy hamstring injury.

The 21-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, sustained the problem during a home game with Southampton back in August and has been missing from the squad since.

The original prediction for his return was reduced when it was discovered the hamstring injury was not as severe as first thought, but he is only just nearing his way back to the senior squad.

He featured for 45 minutes for Town's development squad in their clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Middlewood Road, losing 2-0 to the Professional Development League leaders.

Not having played for the Terriers' first-team for such a period, getting to pull on the shirt and play for the development squad will have been a relief for Palmer, knowing that he is on his way back to full fitness.

The midfielder spent time recovering at his parent club Chelsea with Town head coach David Wagner checking in on his progress regularly, before heading back to Yorkshire to commence light training.

Embed from Getty Images

Club urging careful return

For a few weeks Palmer was doing light training on the grass, ensuring not to aggravate his hamstring. As frustrating as injuries are, they are not to be rushed or things will be made worse and then a simple injury can turn into more of a long-term issue.

Huddersfield trailed 1-0 at half-time when Palmer was substituted off and they were not able to pull anything back afterwards, losing 2-0. But the fact that Palmer played a whole half is good news, particularly heading into a hectic festive fixture period.

And with no-one guaranteed a starting spot, Palmer's return also increases the competition for places within the squad.

Palmer's return is also welcome news to the club's supporters. He came off the bench in his first match of the campaign last season, scoring within a minute of arriving on the pitch with just his second touch of the ball.

He also assisted a goal against Newcastle United, again coming off the bench. Unfortunately he then suffered an injury which kept him out of the team until the Championship Play-Off Final against Reading.

Palmer should be returning to the Terriers first team much quicker than first thought, which is undoubtedly a boost, and he will hope to make up for lost time when he does get back on the pitch.