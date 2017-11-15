Leicester City internationals: Schmeichel qualifies whilst Iheanacho inspires Nigeria

With the Premier League taking a break for the past two weeks, Leicester City's international contingent has been jetting off to all corners of the globe.

12 Foxes were in action over the most recent break and there were plenty of headlines that supporters should have kept an eye open for. How did they actually fare though as they return to the King Power Stadium over the past few days?

Denmark

Kasper Schmeichel certainly had one of the most exciting international breaks of all of the Leicester City players. The Danish number one performed excellently as his native country secured their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Åge Hareide's men notched a clean sheet as they battled to a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland in Copenhagen.

A 5-1 win inspired by a Christian Eriksen hat-trick then made sure that the Danish would be in the group stages next summer.

England

Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire were both included in Gareth Southgate's squad to play Germany and Brazil in international friendlies. Both started each match with differing fortunes.

Striker Vardy struggled to really threaten and was substituted in both games. Maguire meanwhile really impressed as the Three Lions battled to two consecutive 0-0 draws. The former Hull City man really imposed himself on Tuesday evening as he contained the likes of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus well.

Nigeria

It was certainly a busy few days for Leicester's Nigerian triplet as they dramatically snatched one of the most eye-catching results of the international break. Firstly taking on Algeria, Wilfred N'didi and Kelechi Iheanacho both started for the Super Eagles as they battled to a 1-1 draw.

The duo then were named in the starting line-up yet again against Argentina but quickly went 2-0 down. However former Manchester City striker Iheanacho netted a sumptuous free-kick to drag the team back into the clash. He then set up another two goals, with Ahmed Musa creating another, as Nigeria recovered to win 4-2.

Algeria

A Foxes pair was also in action for Algeria against the Super Eagles. Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani both lined up for the Desert Foxes as they did battle with the likes of Nigeria and Central Africa.

They both started two games each and had an impact for their national team. Mahrez notched an assist in the 3-0 win over Central Africa, with Islam Slimani also scoring in the game as he took his international tally to 26 strikes in 55 games. The former Sporting Clube de Portugal man did however miss an open goal in the game.

The other clash with Nigeria ended 1-1 in Constantine.

Other

Other Foxes to see action over the international breaks were the likes of Andy King, Demarai Gray, Aleksandar Dragović and Daniel Amartey.

Speedy winger Gray started for England U21s as they continued their qualification for the European Championships with a 2-0 win over Ukraine. King meanwhile was only afforded just over an hour on the field as Wales fell to a 2-0 loss to France.

Daniel Amartey yet again starred at centre-back for Ghana as they earned a 1-1 draw with Egypt. Dragović meanwhile took part in an eye-catching result he started for Austria in a surprise 2-1 victory over Uruguay.