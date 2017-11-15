Liverpool to give winger Sadio Mané every chance of proving fitness ahead of Southampton clash

Liverpool will continue to monitor Sadio Mané until the eve of their Premier League clash with Southampton to give the winger every chance of proving himself fit to feature.

The 25-year-old will hope to face his former club after returning from international duty early with a slight injury, but his involvement will be subject to a last-minute assessment.

It is hoped that he can participate in training on Friday so that he can play at least some part at Anfield on Saturday, with it unlikely he will train with his team-mates before then.

Mané helped Senegal to ensure their place in the World Cup next year with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday, their first finals since 2002.

But he missed the Lions of Teranga's second clash - a 2-1 win - against the same opponent on Tuesday due to a minor recurrence of a hamstring injury.