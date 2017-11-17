Reading vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Royals looking to make it three wins in a row

Reading welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, hoping they can topple the the league leaders and continue their winning form.

The Royals head into the game on the back of consecutive wins before the international break. They overcame a Derby County side, who were unbeaten in eight, 4-2 at Pride Park. A week earlier they defeated Derby's East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest 3-1 at the Madejski.

Wolves also go into Saturday's fixture with two straight wins in the bag. Two 2-0 victories over Norwich City at Carrow Road and Fulham at Molineux respectively, saw Wolves head into the international break top of the table.

Similar styles

One thing that will be interesting to see is the way this game plays out, considering the two sides play similar styles of football.

Reading and now Wolves play a possession based, pass and move, style of play that can be hit or miss in the Championship. If done correctly, this style of play can wield results to great affect in this league. However, without the correct personnel the style of play could be a dangerous tactic for a team to use, which is why many teams don't utilise it in the Championship.

Jaap Stam's men showed last season how effective it can be. They enjoyed a fantastic season, and were just a penalty shoot-out away from returning to the Premier League. They've got off to a rather slow start to this campaign, leading to many Royals fans to call for a bit more substance in their style of play.

They appear to have turned their form around in the last few weeks however and will start to look up the table, rather than down.

Wolves have adopted this style of play for the first time this season. New manager Nuno Espírito Santo has brought the continental style of play to the West Midlands and it has seen his side start the season in fine form.

The style change has meant Wolves have struggled against some of the more physical sides in the league but as their foreign signings continue to adapt they are growing more and more into the nature of English football.

One thing is for certain, both teams will try and play football the right way which could make for a thrilling game.

Team news

The Royals, who haven't lost in their last five home games against Wolves, have a host of players returning from injuries.

Sone Aluko, Vito Mannone, Liam Kelly, Joey van den Berg and Sam Smith are all expected to feature after recovering from various knocks. Defender Tiago Ilori and former Wolves man Jón Daði Böðvarsson could return.

Callum Harriott, Garath McCleary and George Evans remain on the sidelines along with long-term absentee Jordan Obita.

Wolves are without left-back Barry Douglas as he misses out through suspension. The Scotsman picked up his fifth booking of the season in Wolves' last game against Fulham.

Other than that, Wolves go into the game with a fully fit squad.